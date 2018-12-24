UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2018

Highlights

The Chikungunya outbreak in Kassala state was successfully contained (with 19,897 cases in total) after sustained and combined efforts from the WHO, UNICEF and the Sudan Ministry of Health. Unfortunately, a resurgence in neighboring Red Sea State has been recorded with response plans actioned utilizing lessons learned from the Kassala experience. To date, case increases are limited to Port Sudan and no fatalities have been recorded.

The construction and rehabilitation of classrooms in Kordofan states provided 14,263 children (7,781 boys and 6,482 girls) with access to safe learning spaces.

In response to the health and nutritional needs of the South Sudanese Refugees (SSRs) in White Nile, South and West Kordofan states, UNICEF supported vaccination against measles for 966 under one-year old’s, provision of ante-natal care to 1395 pregnant women, access to standard case management for 1244 under-five children and post-natal care for 428 less than two-day old newborns.

UNICEF’s Child Protection activities have enabled 51 children (41 boys and 10 girls) to be reunited with their families through Family Tracing and Reunification Services (FTR). A further 1,430 (948 boys and 482 girls) were found places in alternative family care.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs:

As of the 30th of November, no new Chikungunya cases were recorded in Kassala, resulting in a total number of 19,897 cases recorded since the 8th of August resulting in containment status for the state. However, the Red Sea state has seen a resurgence with 330 new cases recorded in final week of November, up from 147 new cases the previous week, for a total of 675 cases since the first reported case on the 18th of September. Increased cases are limited to Port Sudan and no deaths have been recorded. Gedaref State has reached containment status on the 12th of November.

In Golo, Central Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, UNICEF, UNAMID and UNDP, in collaboration with the local government and national NGOs are engaging with local communities through the Joint Sustainable Returns and Peacebuilding (JSRP) project. The aim is to create a coordination group to improve the comprehensiveness of existing humanitarian interventions and recovery projects, including the UNAMID community stabilization projects at the locality level. In Golo, the JSRP project baseline survey was conducted between 18-22 November. The survey covers the community’s perspectives on Rule of Law, livelihood, land management and basic social services (Child Protection, Education, WASH, and Health) and gender for overall social cohesion. The survey results will improve the planning for and the targeting, monitoring and tracking ofJSRP project activities. This will improve understanding of social cohesion in communities and contribute to evidence-based emergency and recovery programming.

After the 5th of November, 969 Tigray Ethiopians and 56 Eritreans crossed the Sudan/Ethiopia border into Gedaref State fleeing inter-communal disturbances between some Ethiopian ethnic groups along the Western Ethiopian borders with Sudan. The groups were hosted in two camp locations, Basunda locality and Gallabat locality. The Eritrean groups and 16 Tigray are formally seeking asylum while 953 Tigray have been willingly returned to agreed areas in Ethiopia through coordination with Ethiopian officials. A joint team from different humanitarian stakeholders, including UNICEF and under the leadership of UNHCR and Sudan’s Commission of Refugees (COR) were deployed to the borders to assess the situation of the arrivals and provide first emergency response essential items including food and water.