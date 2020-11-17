UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No.19, Q3 2020

Highlights

• Flash floods in several states and heavy rains in uprive r countries caused the White and Blue Nile rivers to overflow, damaging households and infrastructure. Almost 850,000 people have been directly affected and could be multiplied ten-fold as water and mosquito borne diseases develop as flood waters recede.

• All educational institutions have remained closed since March due to COVID-19 and term realignments and are now due to open again on the 22 November.

• Peace talks between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front concluded following an agreement in Juba signed on 3 October. This has consolidated humanitarian access to the majority of the Jebel Mara region at the heart of Darfur.

Situation in Numbers

5.39 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

9.3 million people in need

1 million internally displaced children

1.8 million internally displaced people

379,355 South Sudanese child refugees

729,530 South Sudanese refugees (Sudan HNO 2020)

UNICEF Appeal 2020

US $147.1 million

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for Sudan requires US$147.11 million to address the new and protracted needs of the afflicted population. The prevailing political and economic fragility in Sudan is further complicated by the turmoil of the COVID-19 crisis. At the end of September, UNICEF faced a US$ 69.65 million (47 percent) funding shortfall (aside from COVID-19 response requirements 1 ), curtailing relief efforts against flooding, disease outbreaks, conflict and the nutrition crisis, and leaving education, health, child protection and WASH needs unaddressed.

UNICEF Sudan would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to the donors that continue su pporting the humanitarian appeal in Sudan. In 2020 the humanitarian response has to-date been supported by the European Union, the governments of Canada, Germany, Japan, the United States as well as by significant contributions from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF); in Darfur, UNICEF also implemented interventions with funding from the United Nations -African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) for human rights and rule of law.