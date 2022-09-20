UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (April – June 2022)

Highlights

The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate, with multiple conflicts, epidemics and steadily increasing food insecurity levels in the country.

Almost a third of the population, require humanitarian assistance and eight million children remain under protracted pressure from conflict, intercommunal violence, displacement, nutritional deprivation, flooding and epidemics.

Malaria has reached epidemic level in 11 out of the 18 states. In the first half of 2022, a total of 1,060,738 cases of malaria were reported across Sudan, with 30% of those cases were registered among U5 children.

UNICEF provided 30 basic malaria kits covering 300,000 people for three months duration. 9000 long lasting insecticidal net (LLIN) were provided covering 18,000 people in emergency affected areas.

Across the country, 650,000 children are suffering from Sever Acute Malnutrition (SAM). UNICEF supported middle upper arm circumference screening (MUAC) of 3,079,062 children for malnutrition, among whom 136,964 were identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and treated through provision of proper wasting management interventions.

12.1 million are estimated to be in need to humanitarian WASH assistance. UNICEF supported 673,867 conflict, flood, and epidemic affected people in 11 states access lifesaving water services. 55,474 people were provided with access to adequate gender sensitive sanitation facilities.

Situation in Numbers

7.8 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (HRP 2022)

14.3 million people in need (HRP 2022)

1.58 million children Among 2.87 million Internally displaced people (IDPs) (HRP 2022)

423,759 children Among 799,545 South Sudanese Refugees

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2022 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for Sudan requires USD 270 million to break the cycle of vulnerability, deliver key interventions - prevent and treat epidemics such as measles and COVID-19, detect and treat chronic and acute malnutrition among children under five and pregnant and lactating women, improve water and sanitation access, educate the next generation of Sudanese and protect children from the risks threatening their wellbeing.

UNICEF would like to express sincere appreciation to the donors who continue to support the humanitarian appeal in Sudan. In 2022, the humanitarian response has to date been supported by the European Commission / ECHO, the United States (Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance - BHA), the Governments of Canada, Japan, and Germany, as well as by significant contributions from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), Sudan Humanitarian Fund,

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and UNICEF National Committees. At the end of June 2022, UNICEF faced a USD 198,286,322 funding shortfall, curtailing relief efforts against flooding, disease outbreaks, conflict, and the nutrition crisis, and leaving education, health, nutrition, child protection and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) needs unaddressed.

In 2022 humanitarian partners aim to provide humanitarian assistance to 10.9 million of the most vulnerable people, which will cost USD1.9 billion. So far, the plan received USD166 million, around 7.7 per cent of the requirements. UN agencies and humanitarian organizations continue advocating for timely and flexible funding for humanitarian operations as conflict, the economic crisis, inflation, food insecurity and other challenges increase the needs of vulnerable people. UNICEF in close collaboration with the Government of Sudan and humanitarian partners continue to assist millions of vulnerable people across the country leading in nutrition, WASH, Education and child protection sectors.