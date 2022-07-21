UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (January – March 2022)

Highlights

• Humanitarian needs continue to grow across Sudan, driven by a political and economic crisis, increased insecurity and localised violence in parts of the country, protracted internal displacement that is yet to find durable solutions, coupled with dry spells, floods, and disease outbreaks. In Sudan, the combined effects of conflict, economic crisis, and poor harvests will likely lead to 18 million people facing acute hunger by September 2022, including 650,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition

• UNICEF provided access to lifesaving basic water services for 1,117,443 conflict, flood, and epidemic affected people (including 593,601 female and 536,373 children) in 11 states. Of these, 88,500 were provided with durable water sources through the construction/rehabilitation of 140 gender sensitive basic water sources.

• UNICEF supported in the mid-upper arm circumference screening of 514,600 children with 38,078 children identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition and provided wasting management interventions. 1,002 frontline nutrition staff and 533 community volunteers received Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition training. 1,843 volunteers were trained on community IYCF counselling and 785 staff trained on Facility level IYCF counselling services. 16,380 Mothers of SAM children were trained on Family MUAC approach.