UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report, Mid-Year 2020

Highlights

• An inter-agency, multi-sectoral, crossline mission was led into the East Jebel Marra territory held by the Sudan Liberation Movement, meeting leaders in preparation for establishing four humanitarian hubs, and delivering supplies to an area not accessed since 2010.

• 5,963 children living and working on the street during the curfew hours and struggling with reduced access to food were identified and given support through the Ministry of Labour and Social Development and the civil society partners.

• UNICEF Sudan supported the Federal Ministry of Education to develop review lessons for about 336,000 Grade 8 students and almost 500,000 G11 students to prepare them for their final exams. These were broadcast on television and radio stations and available in hard copy for those without access.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

5.39 million children among 9.3 million people who need Humanitarian Assistance (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 20201 )

1 million children among

1.8 million internally displaced (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020)

427,111 children among

821,368 South Sudanese refugees

UNICEF Appeal 202012 US$ 147.11 million

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As 2020 passes its second quarter, Sudan continues to wrestle with rampant economic stagflation, uneasy politics, bubbling ethnic tensions and now the addition of a COVID-19 outbreak .

While the Transitional Government continues to enact reforms to stabilise the economy, day to day pressure on fuel, bread and cash availability remains. The scarcity of fuel, particularly diesel, has compounded the impact of extended power outages as businesses increasingly rely on generators. Power outages are attributable to shortages of fuel and engineers responsible for maintaining the generation infrastructure leaving due to COVID-19 precautions. The rate of inflation was 136% per annum in June 2020 and poverty is increasing. Areas receiving attention for economic reform include, gold exports, state owned enterprises, the progressive reduction of fuel subsidies, recovery of assets and taxation. The commitment to wean the country off fuel subsidies is being balanced by the introduction of direct welfare/social protection measures for the most vulnerable including food distribution and a one-time blanket cash transfer. Minor protests continue daily and major demonstrations occurred on 30 June to mark the “March of Millions” anniversary and pressure the transitional government to “correct the course of the revolution”. Prime Minister Hamdok made a statement conceding the protesters claims were legitimate and recently announced the resignation of seven Ministers and the sacking of one to allow for a reshuffle of Government ministries. The Dismantling Committee, the government body assigned the task of untangling the financial and political legacy of the former regime, has seized several financial assets of Omer Al Bashir, including shares owned in petroleum companies and personal finances, of which USD 20 million was siphoned per month.

The weakened Rule of Law has given inter-communal tensions the opportunity to escalate into ethnic violence across Sudan. This is often sparked by criminal activities driven by resource contention such as cattle rustling and land disputes. Violence has occurred in Red Sea State, Kassala, Sennar, Blue Nile, South & West Kordofan, and across all Darfur states. Fleeing from violence, displaced people have often occupied schools or public buildings. While there have been government efforts to intervene and resolve disputes and tensions, the prevalence of firearms, thin police presence, resource scarcity and underlying ethnic fissures indicate that this will remain a concern in the near future.

Larger scale clashes have occurred in both Gedarif, between Sudanese Armed Forces and Ethiopian militia, and between Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) factions in the West Jebel Marra region of Golo. Both confrontations have caused local populations to displace and subsequent pressure on the government to establish security. In Golo, territorial disputes between SLA/AW Salih Borsa and SLA/AW Mubarak Aldok displaced around 4000 people in late June. A protest sit-in formed in the town of Nertiti, a government delegation was dispatched, and discussion were held that led to a peaceful dispersal. The cross-border clashes in Gedarif led to the summoning of the Ethiopian Ambassador, with local populations calling for diplomatic relations to be ceased.

However, both Sudan and Ethiopia expressed regret over the incidents and sought joint solutions through existing military mechanisms.

COVID-19 continues to escalate, particularly in the urban east. On 13 June a cumulative total of 20925 suspected, 10431 confirmed cases were recorded with over 73 percent of these in Khartoum State. However, 702 deaths were recorded with a worryingly high proportion (72 percent) of these outside of Khartoum, indicating a lack of wanting medical capacity away from the capital. Lockdown measures have proved inadequate to hem contagion and despite epidemiological conditions, daytime restrictions on movement were released with Government offices instructed to return at 50 percent capacity by 19 July. Interstate travel restrictions remain but World Food Program (WFP) flight domestic services have resumed. The approaching rainy season, flooding and expected epidemics will only further pressure the health system.