UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report, Mid-Year 2019

Highlights

• Prepositioning of supplies in preparation for the rainy season has taken place across all programme areas. Transporting US$3 million worth of supplies to the field enables UNICEF and our partners to respond to the floods and associated epidemics rapidly so that vulnerable Sudanese children can recover from setbacks and resume their childhoods.

• UNICEF responded to the needs of street children attracted to the ‘sitin’ protest area in Khartoum by establishing a child friendly space a short distance away from the central activities to provide 234 children with social support, medical referrals and play space.

• Three community networks were established in each of the most at-risk neighborhoods in Khartoum to provide psycho-social and peer-to peer support to youth affected by violence during civil unrest.

• On 25 April, 80 South Sudanese youth living in Nivasha refugee camp near Khartoum took part in an one of the “UPSHIFT” workshops. These are ensuring young people learn the life skills they’ll need as adults such as creativity, communication, critical thinking and collaboration.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2.6 million children among 5.5 million people who need Humanitarian Assistance (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 20181 )

960,0002 children among 2 million internally displaced (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018)

493,656 children among 851,131 South Sudanese refugees

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Following months of popular demonstrations in Khartoum and other major towns, Sudan entered a new political and social phase after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir on 11 April. Discussions on the formation of a joint civilian-military council are ongoing. The current socio-political instability in Sudan has resulted in an environment of uncertainty and the challenges facing the humanitarian sector remain enormous, including the safety and security of humanitarian personnel. The Sudan economic crisis that has manifested since January 2018 continues to impede humanitarian assistance reaching populations in need. The shortages of essentials such as cash, fuel and medicines persist, restraining quality of life for Sudanese and WFP data shows a large decline in the proportion of people who can afford the local basic food basket threatening nutritional deficiencies for an estimated 2.9 million.

The political transformation in the country has led to a diminished rule of law and subsequent deterioration of the security situation, exposing violence in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Darfur, such as Kalma and Otash, Biliel and Kass. Looting of food, non-food items (NFIs) and medical supplies in these camps has affected humanitarian actors operating on the ground. The partial destruction of some government and non-government facilities has caused some humanitarian actors to halt operations in certain areas and forced others to reduce presence and withdraw some of their international staff.

The attack on pro-democracy protesters in the Khartoum ‘sit-in’ site around the Army Headquarters on 3 June and subsequent days, led to the reported deaths of at least 19 children and the injury of another 49. 10 Twelve child survivors of sexual violence received medical and psycho-social treatment from child protection actors according to the Child Protection sector with reports of 70 victims of rape reported by “The Guardian”.11 Despite the current socio-political conditions , government transition, and fuel and cash shortage, a large-scale measles and polio vaccination campaign – combined with a vitamin A supplement took place in the second quarter. The Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) - with support from UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners - managed to complete the campaign in 16 states between 8 April and 2 May 2019 and has a clear implementation plan for the remaining two states (Khartoum and Gezira) in the coming months. The joint campaign extended coverage of polio vaccinations to children living in non-high-risk states that had not been targeted by campaigns over the last five years. During the campaign to date, 98.7 per cent of targeted children (9,116,527 girls and boys) received a measles vaccine, 99.8 per cent with an Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) (5,373,880 girls and boys) and 98.4 per cent (4,724,117 girls and boys) with vitamin A supplements. These numbers include children facing humanitarian needs and encompassed 5,800 children living in previously inaccessible conflict-affected areas in South and West Kordofan, as well as those participating in UNICEF’s development programs.

In preparedness for the anticipated heavy rainy season and subsequent flooding that annually affects wide areas of Sudan, UNICEF prepositioned $3 million worth of essential supplies to the field in May and June12. These enable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and for health and nutrition responses such as chlorine powder, plastic jerrycans and Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) kits, plastic tarpaulin and plastic sheets. All the items were dispatched to partners in Kassala, Gedarif, Blue Nile, White Nile, South Kordofan, North Kordofan and the five states in Darfur. Heavy rains and flooding have already hit some parts of Kassala, Blue Nile, North Darfur, and South Darfur. In Sarafaya village (outside El Fasher, North Darfur), rains damaged or destroyed 550 homes. A mission to Tawila in North Darfur following reports of flooding that occurred on 4 June found 6,198 people in need of assistance. In Leiba, South Darfur, an inter-agency mission identified 325 people affected by flooding caused by torrential rains on 8 June. In all four locations, partners have indicated that they have resources to respond to the immediate needs of the affected people.

In the East, heavy rains and thunderstorm hit Khashm Elgirba town on 20 June 2019 near Kassala. The initial information received through the Ministry of Education and the One Stop Center in Khashm Elgirba confirmed the very unfortunate deaths of four children, and injury of 12 others. UNICEF and Kassala State Ministry of Education team visited the affected schools and verified that 12 permanent classrooms, an assembly stage and three shelters have been partially damaged and in need of rehabilitation.