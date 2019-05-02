UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report, First Quarter 2019

Highlights

• UNICEF supported grade 8 examinations for students living in IDP camps across greater Darfur. 863 boys and 411 girls in North Darfur and 3004 boys and 2429 girls in South Darfur were assisted with transportation to examination centers, WASH facilities and supplies, as well as sleeping mats during the examination period. Students that pass this examination will qualify for continued education, opening opportunities that can lead to prolonged peace and prosperity in the region.

• Sudan’s 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal was released in March. It highlights the estimated 5.5 million people, including 2.6 million children, that will require humanitarian assistance in Sudan during 2019.

• From January until March, 3,815 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) arrived in Otash camp in South Darfur. UNICEF is supporting IDP’s fleeing continuing clashes in the Jebel Mara region including the provision of a basic water supply, psycho-social support and health and nutrition screening for children who have made the treacherous journey.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2.6 million children among 5.5 million people who need Humanitarian Assistance (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 20181 )

960,0002 children among 2 million internally displaced (Source: Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018)

515,000 children among 844,262 South Sudanese refugees (SSR)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 122.51 million

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs:

Humanitarian needs in Sudan in the first quarter of the year persist; vulnerable IDPs continue to move due to sporadic clashes in Darfur’s Jebel Marra area. Returnees also require humanitarian assistance, as many return areas lack basic services and factors including food insecurity, malnutrition, protection risks, inter-communal violence and conflict fuel continued need. Rising food prices have decreased household purchasing power and reduced food access among the most vulnerable. In early January, an estimated 2,200 people (about 440 families) arrived in Otash Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in South Darfur. UNICEF was part of a joint government-UN-INGO assessment of the needs of new arrivals on 15 January. Over the rest of the quarter, a further 1,600 people arrived in Otash camp.

In February, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and UNICEF launched the joint-programming framework agreed between the three agencies at the state level. Together with international and local partners, the three organizations engaged in a partnership to address the Humanitarian, Development and Peace Nexus (HDPN) issues for the conflict affected, vulnerable population in Jebel Mara area. The programme aims to include components addressing the root causes of conflict, enhancing resilience against diseases, malnutrition and other emergencies including climatic and environmental issues and ensuring adherence to the ‘do no harm’ principles. The planning focuses on both lifesaving responses and the prevention of malnutrition in Jebel Marra. Two administrative Units – Burgo in North Jebel Marra (Rokero locality) and Keiling in Central Jebel Marra (Golo locality) were selected as pilot areas in 2019. These pilot areas were selected based on the identified gaps in services in six sectors, giving the priority to Health, Nutrition and Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) and complemented by Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education and Protection. Accessibility was also considered when selecting these locations.

During the first quarter of 2019, a total of 834 suspected measles cases were reported within 19 localities in seven states (Kassala, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern state, Red Sea, River Nile, and White Nile) reaching the epidemic threshold. Children under five years of age represent 55 per cent of the total cases while children under 15 represent 81 per cent of the total. In response to the current situation, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) with the key health partners (UNICEF and WHO) are developing a response to target 44 highly affected localities. The first phase of a nationwide preventive immunization campaign will start on the 8th of April in nine states targeting the high-risk age group (under-ten years) to be followed by a second phase on the 23rd of April covering the nine remaining states. A total of 22,739 Chikungunya suspected cases were reported from five localities (Port Sudan, Sawakin, Toker, Sinkat and Alganib) in Red Sea State between the 1st of January 2019, until 31 March 2019. Females represent 49 per cent of the reported cases while children under-five years of age contributed to about 5 per cent of the total cases. Due to the vigorous disease control measures supported by UNICEF and other health partners notably the WHO, the disease trend has declined since week 5 with only 263 cases reported during week 12 ending on the 22nd of March.

On 28 January 2019, a validation workshop for the “Rapid Assessment of the Impact of the Economic Situation on the Urban Population at Khartoum State” was held, the workshop discussed and validated the results of the rapid assessment which had been supported by UNICEF, the African Development Bank (AFDB), UNDP and WFP. The Minister of Security and Social Development expressed commitment to the assessment recommendations and the actions required. This included working immediately with the international partner organizations which supported the assessment in taking the necessary interventions required to address the impact of the economic situation. Based on the outcome this workshop, the Minister of Security and Social Development formed a committee, chaired by the Chair of the Commission of Social Safety and Poverty Reduction (CSSPR) to formulate a jointly developed response/plan for interventions in response to the impact of the economic situation on the poor population. The committee includes UNICEF, UNDP, WFP in addition to representatives of Zakat, Health Insurance Fund, cash transfers programme and other related government institutions. UNICEF has also taken the lead in formulating a preliminary concept note including the main framework for interventions in the prospective joint response.