23 Jan 2019

UNICEF: Statement on the impact of the ongoing turmoil and economic crisis on children in Sudan

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Jan 2019

Statement attributable to Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 23 January 2019 – “Children were reportedly killed in ongoing turmoil that broke out last month in Sudan. According to reports, scores of children were also injured while others were detained.

“While it is difficult for UNICEF to verify these reports, children must be protected at all times from all forms of violence, harm, cruelty and mistreatment whether physical or mental. Children should never be targeted nor used or exploited.

“In recent months Sudan has witnessed an unprecedented hike in the cost of living and shortages in bread and fuel. Poverty among children and their families has increased, forcing some families to negative measures like taking their children out of school. According to reports received by UNICEF, more children now require health and nutrition care.

“UNICEF calls on the authorities in Sudan to prioritize the protection of children and safeguard their rights to education and health in accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

For more information:
Juliette TOUMA, UNICEF MENA, jtouma@unicef.org, +962-79-8674628
Tamara KUMMER, UNICEF MENA, tkummer@unicef.org, +962 797 588 550

