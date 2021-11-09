UNICEF delivers lifesaving medical assistance to hospitals in Khartoum

KHARTOUM, 4 November 2021- UNICEF delivered emergency medical assistance to hospitals in Khartoum to support medical needs.

The delivery included two emergency health kits to “Ibrahim Malik” and “Al-Mualim” hospitals in the Sudanese capital city. The kits cover basic medical needs for 40,000 patients over three months.

Moreover, to meet the critical needs, UNICEF delivered advanced emergency health kits known as supplementary kits to nine hospitals in different geographic locations in Khartoum state namely Al-Arabaeen, Ibrahim Malik, Al-Tamayouz, Royal Care and Sharg Al-Neel hospitals.

Elsewhere in Sudan, UNICEF continues to deliver assistance as part of its programmes in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country. In Eastern Sudan, UNICEF continues to deliver Health, Nutrition and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services through its partners while in Blue Nile, Health, Nutrition and WASH activities, as well as immunization continues through mobile teams.

In the Kordofan region, routine and COVID-19 vaccinations and health services are ongoing.

In the Darfur region, critical services continue. In South Darfur, UNICEF continues to support the ongoing vaccination campaign, 134 outpatients’ therapeutic feeding programs for children with severe acute malnutrition and 20 primary health centers. In West and Central Darfur, UNICEF resumed water trucking to 13 points after a brief pause due to transport and communication problems.

UNICEF will continue its life-saving support and delivery of assistance everywhere where there are children in need in Sudan.

UNICEF confirms its commitment to continue working for the survival and well-being of every child in Sudan. We reiterate our calls to protect all children in Sudan and uphold their rights at all times.

ENDS

Media contacts

Juliette Touma

Regional Chief of Advocacy and Communications

UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office

Tel: 00962798674628

Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Fatma Naib

Chief of Communication & Advocacy

UNICEF Sudan

Tel: 00249912177030

Email: fnaib@unicef.org