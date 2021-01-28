UNHCR welcomes the people of Japan’s contribution in support of the response to Ethiopia’s Tigray region situation in East Sudan [EN/AR]

The UN Refugee Agency welcomes the timely contribution of US$ 2.5 million from the people of Japan to protect and assist the refugees from the Tigray region who are fleeing to Sudan.

Following the sudden spark of violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in early November 2020, Eastern Sudan states of Kassala and Gedaref have received more than 60,000 refugees.

The Government of Sudan is generously welcoming women, men, and children seeking asylum as UNHCR and partners support the newly displaced population with life-saving assistance in four different remote locations.

“Japan is one of UNHCR Sudan key donors and this latest contribution has shown yet again its unwavering commitment to standing with refugees,” said Axel Bisschop, UNHCR Representative in Sudan. “Generous donations like this enable us to carry out our mandate to support the most vulnerable.”

Japan’s contribution comes after the launch of an Inter-Agency appeal to respond to the current emergency in the East, where UNHCR and partners called on donors to mobilize US$ 147 million to assist refugees arriving in Sudan.

The donation will also bolster UNHCR’s ongoing efforts to scale up critical services, including COVID-19 preparedness and response, registration, water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.

“The people of Japan are pleased to play their part in ensuring forcibly displaced people are protected and cared for,” H.E. Japan Ambassador Mr. HATTORI Takashi said. “Besides thislatest contribution, Japan has funded UNHCR’s operation in Sudan with more than US$ 5 million since 2019.”

So far 44 per cent of the required funds have been received by UNHCR and partners for the situation in East Sudan for the situation in East Sudan. In addition to this current influx, Sudan continues to host more than one million refugees and two and half million internally displaced people.