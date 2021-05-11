UNHCR Sudan Operational Update - March 2021

Sudan host 1,1 million refugees and 2,5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Recently, it saw new displacements from Ethiopia and within Darfur states.

UNHCR and partners continue responding to the needs of about 60,000 refugees in East Sudan from Ethiopia's Tigray region and 7,000 asylum-seekers in Blue Nile State from Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region.

In West Darfur, UNHCR is monitoring the situation closely with needs assessments in affected areas and assisted about 56,000 newly displaced people with assistance since the start of the year.