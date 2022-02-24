UNHCR Sudan Operational Update, January 2022

Sudan hosts 1.12 million refugees and more than 3 million internally displaced persons. Recently, it saw new displacements from Ethiopia, South Sudan and within Sudan.

UNHCR and partners continue responding to the needs of about 51,000 Ethiopian refugees in East Sudan and 8,300 Ethiopian asylum-seekers in Blue Nile State.

UNHCR supports solutions for IDPs and South Sudanese refugees, such as voluntary return, legal work, self-reliance or resettlement.

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa. South Sudanese make up the majority. Many others fled violence and persecution in neighbouring countries, including Eritrea, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, and Chad. Wars in Syria and Yemen also pushed people to seek safety in the country. Most refugees live in out-of-camp settlements, host communities and urban areas (61%), while others (39%) stay in 24 camps and many more settlements.

The country also counts more than 3 million internally displaced persons, mostly in the Darfur region that has suffered from a volatile security situation for almost two decades. Together with the Sudanese Government, UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multisectoral assistance to displaced people in need in the Darfur region.