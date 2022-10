Sudan hosts 1.15 million refugees and more than 3.7 million internally displaced persons. Recently, new displacements from Ethiopia, South Sudan and within Sudan occurred.

UNHCR and partners continue responding to the needs of about 52,000 Ethiopian refugees in East Sudan and nearly 10,000 Ethiopian asylum seekers in Blue Nile State.

UNHCR supports durable solutions for IDPs and refugees, such as voluntary return, legal work, self-reliance or resettlement.