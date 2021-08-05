UNHCR in Sudan - Mixed Movement Update (Eritrean and Ethiopian) in East Sudan - Quarter 2 (April-June 2021)

Introduction

Sudan is a country of origin, destination and transit on the migratory route from the Horn of Africa to Europe (mainly through theCentral Mediterranean route) and other destina-tions. An estimated 50 per cent of refugees arriving in Shaga-rab move out of the camps within two months of their arrival. UNHCR's response focuses on persons in need of interna-tional protection who make up the majority of those moving onward towards Northern Africa and eventually Europe. UNHCR, along with other concerned agencies, supports the Government efforts to address the risks associated with their irregular movement, including through the dedicated Nation-al Committee for Combatting Human Tracking (NCCT).