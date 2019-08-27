UNHCR Sudan: Flash Update - NFI distribution completed ahead of the rains in Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’, 26 August 2019

13,405

South Sudanese refugee households who received NFI package

2,142

Host community household beneficiaries

9

‘Open area’ refugee sites targeted in Khartoum

NON-FOOD ITEM (NFI) DISTRIBUTION IN ‘OPEN AREAS’ COMPLETED FOR OVER 15,000 REFUGEE AND HOST COMMUNITY HOUSEHOLDS – From 23 June to 7 August, UNHCR and the Government of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees (COR) distributed NFI kits to over 13,405 South Sudanese refugee households across 9 ‘open area’ settlements in Jebel Aulia, Sharq El Nile and Umbadda localities in Khartoum State. An additional 2,142 vulnerable host community households also received NFI kits. The kits contained mosquito nets, plastic sheeting and sleeping mats, as part of UNHCR and COR’s rainy season preparedness in the ‘Open Areas’. The distribution included 365 newly displaced South Sudanese refugee families who fled to the Bantiu site in June following attacks in Khartoum. Newly displaced families also received jerry cans provided by UNICEF. UNHCR and COR plan to provide NFI support based on assessed needs in other neighbourhoods in Khartoum where South Sudanese refugees and local residents have been affected by recent flooding.

UNHCR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION TOOL (GDT) PILOTED IN SUDAN – The GDT was piloted in the Sharq El Nil locality distribution from 4-7 August. The GDT uses biometric registration data to quickly and accurately verify 2,432 refugees collecting NFI kits on behalf of their families. This helps to speed up the distribution process and reduced opportunities for fraud. Refugees were able to see real-time reports on exactly who had collected for their families and what had been received. This helped to mitigate uncertainty and duplication issues. They reported that the distribution process felt more organized and transparent. The GDT forms an important part of ensuring refugees are able to access assistance in a secure and dignified manner. GDT is being rolled out for distributions across Sudan.

Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’ are informal communities hosting South Sudanese refugees where humanitarian needs are significant. There are 26,671 South Sudanese refugees biometrically registered 9 ‘open areas’ in Umbadda, Jebel Aulia and Sharq El Nile localities of Khartoum State. The overall refugee population in these areas is estimated to be 57,000. They make up approximately 20 per cent of the overall South Sudanese refugee population in the State, and are considered among the most vulnerable refugee communities in Sudan.