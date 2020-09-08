UNHCR Sudan Flash Update - Issue No. 7 – 8 September 2020

Torrential Rains and Record Flooding

Over 170,000 Sudanese and refugees receive UNHCR relief material after deadly floods

UAE sponsored flight from UNHCR’s regional warehouse flies in blankets, sleeping mats and plastic sheets for flood affected Sudanese neighbourhoods, IDPs and refugees in urgent need of shelter.

HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR relief material underway to flood survivors in 12 States.

950 truckloads of soap delivered to keep COVID-19 in check.

Polio kills first IDP child in Darfur.

Helping the Sudanese people

On 4 September, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, flew 100 metric tons of relief material from our warehouse at the International Humanitarian City, Dubai. into Sudan, including 16,000 blankets, 16,000 plastic sheets against the elements and nearly 6,000 sleeping mats, funded by Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF).

As stocks of shelter material were depleting, UNHCR had called for international airlifts to help bring in more relief fast. The government of the United Arabic Emirates (UAE) swiftly donated the airlift that will speed up UNHCR’s distribution of much-needed shelter material across Sudan.

UNHCR, in coordination with Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and Commissioner for Refugees (COR), is rolling out the material support which mainly goes to the local population and IDPs, but also to refugees. Flood survivors will benefit in 12 States, especially White Nile, the Kordofan States and Darfur. Combined with existing stocks, the distribution of non-food-items (NFIs) currently underway will reach some 170,000 men, women and children in the course of September - the majority of whom Sudanese families, including IDPs.

This comes after weeks of torrential rains in some parts of the country and the bursting of the banks of the Nile in Blue Nile, Sennar and Khartoum States. In the capital Khartoum, the river Nile reached its highest level in 100 years - over 17 meters. Sudan declared a state of emergency for three months. Some 100 people across the country lost their lives, thousands lost their homes.

An estimated 85,000 internally displaced (IDPs) and 40,000 refugees along with thousands of their Sudanese neighbours have been affected, particularly in East Sudan, White Nile, Darfur and Khartoum, many in urgent need of shelter and other emergency assistance. Rains have been particularly heavy in North Darfur, leaving an estimated 35,000 IDPs, locals and refugees in need of help.