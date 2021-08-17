UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #6, Reporting Period: 8 – 14 August 2021

Key Figures

46,505 - total number of refugees registered via UNHCR’s Biometrics Identity Management System as of 30 June

335 - new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre

942 - Qemant new arrivals reported in Basundah

As of 12 August, a total of 335 new arrivals (291 Ethiopian and 44 Eritrean) were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre. Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) family registration is underway.

The operation continues to prepare for a considerable influx in light of the fluid and dynamic situation in Ethiopia. Tensions remain high particularly around border areas since most new arrivals are entering Hamdayet through Zahana village border point. Advocacy with authorities to relocate new arrivals safely to the camps has been stepped up in the event the situation across the border deteriorates further.

As of 12 August, a total of 942 Qemant new arrivals were recorded in Basundah locality. Joint registration with Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) is currently being carried out at the family level.