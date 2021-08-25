UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #6, Reporting Period: 15 – 22 August 2021

Key Figures

47,959 - total number of new arrivals from Ethiopia as of 31 July 2021

13 - new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre during the reporting period

34 - Qemant new arrivals recorded in Basundah locality during the reporting period

Operational Highlights

High-Level Visit to Um Rakuba: On 22 August, UNHCR High Commissioner Mr Filippo Grandi visited Um Rakuba camp as part of a three-day mission to Sudan. The High Commissioner was joined by Norway’s Minister for International Development Mr Dag Inge Ulstein, UN Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator a.i.

Eddie Rowe, UNHCR Sudan Representative Axel Bisschop and UNICEF Sudan Representative Mandeep O’Brien. During the visit, the delegation met with representatives from the refugee and host community, officials from Sudan’s Commission for Refugees, the acting Governor for Gedaref, and several partners engaged in the humanitarian response. The delegation also visited a WFP food distribution point, a newly constructed NRC learning centre, and UNICEF/ZOA health and nutrition facility. The High Commissioner ended his visit by thanking the host community for their generosity, partners for their collaboration and donors for their unfailing support and open dialogue.

New arrivals into eastern Sudan recorded: The operation continued to respond to new arrivals from two entry points in eastern Sudan, i.e., Hamdayet and Gallabat. Between 15 and 19 August, 13 new arrivals (8 Ethiopian and 5 Eritrean) were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre. Registration is currently ongoing for this group. Protection desks continue to be operational with UNHCR and Alight partner staff carrying out weekly visits to identify the most vulnerable individuals and respond to their specific needs. 13 family tents have been pitched in preparation for a potential influx of refugees from the Tigray region.

Since the last update, some 34 Qemant new arrivals were recorded in Basundah locality, bringing the total to 976 as of 19 August. Interviews with refugees indicate a significant number remain across the border in Ethiopia who are planning to cross into Sudan to seek refuge. In the meantime, UNHCR and partners are responding to the needs of this group in Basunda town. They are provided with life-saving supplies, including various core-relief items such as blankets, sleeping mats, jerry cans, plastic sheets, soap and solar lamps.

Refugees continue to receive two meals (lentils and injera) per day with priority given to persons with specific needs and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). Water (6,000 litres per day) is also provided via 5 chlorinated water storage tanks.