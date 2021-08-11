UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #5, Reporting Period: 1 – 7 August 2021

Key Figures

46,505 - total number of refugees registered via UNHCR’s Biometrics Identity Management System as of 30 June

275 - new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre

909 - Qemant new arrivals reported in Basundah

Operational Highlights

As of 6 August, some 275 new arrivals (235 Ethiopian and 40 Eritrean) were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre. Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) household registration is scheduled to begin next week. This slight upsurge in new arrivals in recent weeks follows ongoing clashes in the Tigray region. In light of the possibility of a further considerable influx, UNHCR, partners and government counterparts are monitoring the situation along border areas while also advocating for new arrivals to be safely relocated to the camps. In the meantime, we continue to provide much-needed protection and assistance to these new arrivals and relocation to Shagarab camps for Eritrean refugees.

In Basundah locality, as of 6 August, the total number of Qemant new arrivals stands at 909 individuals.

Joint registration with Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) was conducted at the family level for this group with a view towards initiating BIMs registration at a later stage.

Following an assessment mission by UNHCR, COR and several partners, support across critical sectors has been significantly scaled up. A primary health care unit managed by MSF in Basanga village is now up and running. It currently operates 7 days a week and is staffed with 4 medical staff and 3 refugee volunteers. Sanitation promotion and clean up campaigns to improve refugees’ awareness of good hygiene practices are also ongoing. Through MSF and Mercy Corps, approximately 18,000 litres of water has been provided to refugees. WFP food distributions, which started on 7 August, are complemented by hot meals provided by Muslim Aid.

Life-saving supplies, including core-relief items (CRIs) such as jerrycans, plastic sheeting, sleeping mats and soap have been delivered on site and distributed. The distribution of clothes is expected to take place on 9 August and will prioritise women and persons with specific needs.

Several gaps remain. Currently, 3 emergency latrines initially constructed by MSF are being decommissioned and work is underway to construct new latrines. Improving the provision of emergency latrines will be critical to reducing the likelihood of diseases and ensuring refugees’ dignity is respected.

Discussions are ongoing with COR in relation to the relocation of this group.