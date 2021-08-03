UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #4, Reporting Period: 26 – 31 July 2021

Key Figures

46,505: total number of refugees registered via UNHCR’s Biometrics Identity Management System as of 30 June

162: new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre

894: Qemant new arrivals reported in Basundah

Operational Highlights

Inter-Agency Response to New Arrivals Continues in Hamdayet

As of 29 July, the total number of registered new arrivals to Hamdayet Transit Centre during the month of July stood at approximately 162 individuals. Of this figure, 127 are Ethiopian refugees who fled the latest clashes in the Tigray region while the remaining 34 are Eritrean refugees who escaped compulsory and indefinite military service and 1 is Qemant. This small but significant uptick in new arrivals – which started some three weeks after Ethiopia’s federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire – follows renewed fighting between state and non-state armed actors in the Tigray region. It is likely that skirmishes between these groups in Tigray, particularly in the nearby border town of Humera, could spark a considerable influx of refugees in the coming weeks.

UNHCR, partners and government counterparts strive to continue monitoring the situation along border areas given the fluid and dynamic context in the Tigray region and militarisation of the border by both Sudanese and Ethiopian forces. Several scenarios and contingency plans are being finalised by the operation, including a new influx from Tigray region, influx of non-Tigrayan arrivals, and spontaneous returns from the camps to Ethiopia