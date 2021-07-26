UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #3, Reporting Period: 18 – 25 July

Key Figures

46,505 total number of refugees registered via UNHCR’s Biometrics Identity Management System as of 30 June

16,500 refugees received soap in Um Rakuba

150 new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre

12 communal shelters in Hamdayet for nonTigrayan new arrivals

Operational Highlights

Preparedness Continues to be Scaled Up in Hamdayet

As of 25 July, the total number of new arrivals to Hamdayet Transit Centre from Ethiopia’s Tigray Region since 17 July stood at approximately 150 individuals. This latest influx – starting some three weeks after Ethiopia’s federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire – follows renewed fighting in the Tigray Region and subsequent military build-up at the border of both Sudanese and Ethiopian forces. Biometrics Identity Management System (BIMS) data indicates that these arrivals include returnees who were previously registered as refugees in Sudan in May. The exact number of new arrivals will be determined once the registration process for this group is completed.

In light of latest developments in the Tigray Region, UNHCR strives to maintain strong staff presence, provided there is access, in Hamdayet in case there is an increased influx. Several partners continue to remain on the ground in anticipation of this possibility. Currently, UNHCR is setting up 12 communal shelters able to accommodate 1,200 non-Tigrayan new arrivals (as well as an additional 250 tents of which 25 are for persons with specific needs), transferring 2 tractors and delivering 10,000 litres of fuel. UNHCR plans to lease 3 trailers to use with the tractors to help transport new arrivals, lifesaving supplies such as core-relief items (CRIs), and support water trucking. Hot meals have also been planned for 750 new arrivals. Moreover, a humanitarian hub capable of accommodating 25 people is being set up with internet connectivity. Essential medicines are also being pre-positioned. Local authorities have allocated land some 1.5 km from Hamdayet to temporarily accommodate new arrivals.

In the meantime, UNHCR continues to engage with authorities at all levels to resume the relocation of some 5,400 Ethiopian refugees currently remaining at Hamdayet. Except for family reunification, un-accompanied minors and medical cases, relocation from Hamdayet to the camps has been suspended since late February 2021 pending authorization by local authorities.