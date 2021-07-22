UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #2, Reporting Period: 10 – 17 July

Key Figures

46,505 total number of refugees registered via UNHCR’s Biometrics Identity Management System as of 30 June

832 semi-permanent latrines constructed in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah

100 New arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre

1,245 emergency shelter kits (ESKs) distributed in Tunaydbah

Operational Highlights

New Arrivals from Tigray Region Reported Following Renewed Clashes

On 17 July, the operation recorded some 100 new arrivals to Hamdayet Transit Centre from Ethiopia’s Tigray Region some two weeks after Ethiopia’s federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire. Registration is currently ongoing.

The operation has quickly deployed several key staff to Hamdayet, including the Head of Field Office (Gedaref), Field Officer, Field Security Officer and other sector specialists in anticipation of a possible influx. Several partners are also already on the ground. UNHCR has set up 12 communal shelters able to accommodate 1,200 people, transferred 2 tractors and delivered 20 litres of fuel. UNHCR also plans to lease trailers to use with the tractors to help transport new arrivals, core relief items and support water trucking. Local authorities have additionally allocated a piece of land some 1.5km from Hamdayet to temporarily accommodate any potential non-Tigrayan new arrivals, who will then be relocated to Shagarab camp in Kassala. In light of renewed fighting in the Tigray Region and subsequent militarisation of the border by both Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over the weekend, UNHCR will continue to maintain strong staff presence in Hamdayet in case there is an influx.