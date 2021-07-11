UNHCR Sudan Emergency Response to Tigray Situation Weekly Update #1, Reporting Period: 4 – 9 July

Key Figures

46,505 total number of registered arrivals as of 1 July

300 semi-permanent latrines rehabilitated in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah

100% access roads to Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba passable

2,000 emergency shelter kits prepositioned in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah

Operational Highlights

Protection

The mood in the four refugee-hosting sites in Gedaref (Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah, Hamdayet and Village 8) continued to remain hopeful following last week’s announcement by the Government of Ethiopia of an immediate and unilateral ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. While focus group discussions and other sources of information indicate refugees are keen to return home, many feel the need to remain in Sudan until the ceasefire between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and government forces is formalised. Given the fragile and dynamic context back home, refugees are triangulating information from various sources to enable them to make an informed decision on possible return. There are also concerns raised by the refugees on likely landmines, unexploded ordnances, and other remnants of war in the region. Despite this, some refugees have an indicated an interest in leaving the camps for Hamdayet – the closest staging point/area to the Tigray region.

In the meantime, the operation is reviewing its response plan for a possible influx from Ethiopia. CRIs have also been pre-positioned in Hamdayet and Village 8.

Except for family reunification, un-accompanied minors and medical cases, relocation from Hamdayet remains suspended pending authorization by the local authorities Sustained advocacy at all levels with all the competent authorities continues so as to resume relocations from Hamdayet and to provide customs clearance for refugees’ various assets in Village 8, which also include moveable heavy machinery.

As of 1 July, 18,767 individuals were registered in Um Rakuba and 19,221 in Tunaydbah. 5,443 individuals were biometrically enrolled in Hamdayet and 3,074 individuals in Village 8.