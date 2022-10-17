UNHCR Sudan: Dafur Operation September 2022 Sitrep [EN/AR]

Key Highlights

Security situation in Darfur remained unpredictable with reported incidents of armed clashes, farm destruction, theft, cattle rustling, abduction, gender-based (GBV), high rates of criminality including armed and violent robbery, tensions between herders and farmers, demonstrations, & threats from unexploded ordinances. Through the Protection of Civilians Advocacy Briefs, the operation continues to highlight critical protection concerns to inform UN-wide advocacy, including with Government counterparts.

Youth Peace Ambassadors: UNHCR & UNDP facilitated Darfur Youth Peace Ambassadors participation in the International Day of Peace event in Khartoum. The youth shared their views on peaceful solutions to the Darfur conflict during meetings with peacebuilding & humanitarian stakeholders. The implementation of Darfuri Youth Empowerment in Civic Spaces to Advance Peacebuilding funded by PBF is ongoing in Central and West Darfur.

UNHCR & UN-Habitat launched a Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) project ‘Peacebuilding & Human Rights in Support of Durable Solutions for IDPs & Affected Communities - The Right to Adequate Housing in West Darfur’. The project will support durable solutions for displaced persons through peaceful coexistence activities in areas of return, provide technical assistance on land, housing & infrastructure planning, legal documentation, & counselling.