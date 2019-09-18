18 Sep 2019

UNHCR Sudan 2018 Participatory Assessment Report

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.48 MB)

4. Introduction

The 2018 Participatory Assessment (PA) in Sudan was conducted in November and December 2018 in Khartoum, Kassala, White Nile, South Kordofan, West Kordofan, South Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur and Central Darfur States.
A total of 7,881 refugees were consulted during the 2018 exercise. The exercise was facilitated by UNHCR, with participation and engagement from the Government of Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and over 40 inter-agency UN, international non-governmental organization (INGO) and national non-governmental organization (NGO) partners.
The PA exercise is designed to gather first-hand information on protection concerns of refugees and asylum-seekers in Sudan. The exercise jointly identifies and analyses protection risks with refugees to better understand their capacities and their proposed solutions through structured dialogue.
The PA exercise helps to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers are at the centre of decisionmaking concerning their protection and welfare while in Sudan. This is a participatory process, and key findings are disaggregated by age, gender and diversity, where feasible. This process forms a key part of UNHCR’s accountability to affected populations in Sudan. The PA is one phase of a comprehensive situation analysis for UNHCR operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.