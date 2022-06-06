UNHCR East Sudan - Ethiopian Emergency Refugee Documentation (As of 31 May 2022)

Documentation is an integral tool that provides protection and promotes socio-economic inclusion of refugees, asylum-seekers and other persons of concern (PoC) to COR and UNHCR. It is an important part of the asylum registration process and falls within responsibilities of COR registration unit.

In September 2021, the PVC ID Cards with higher durability and more security features was launched in UM Rakuba, Tunaydbah and Babikre.