UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update (9-16 April 2020)

Operational Context

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region continues to evolve rapidly. As of 16 April, there were 1,196 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst UNHCR’s populations of concern so far, 4.6 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities are at risk. The need for preparedness is urgent. Cases of local transmission have now been reported in all countries of the region. Measures by governments in the region to contain the spread of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly, with frequent changes to border/entry restrictions or limitations on internal movement. On 10 April, the Ethiopian Parliament approved a five-month state of emergency declared to avert the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reduce its impact on the country. Following a rise in the number of cases, Sudan is the latest country to impose a lockdown, which will go into effect in the capital Khartoum on 18 April for three weeks. On 12 April, the government of Tanzania suspended all international passenger flights and Uganda extended its lockdown for another 21 days to 5 May.