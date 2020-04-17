UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update (3-8 April 2020)

Overview

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes region continues to evolve rapidly, with new cases reported each day since 13 March 2020. As of 8 April, there were 594 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. On 6 April, the Government of South Sudan confirmed its first case. Although there have been no confirmed cases among UNHCR’s population of concern so far,4.6 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities remain at risk. The need for preparedness is urgent. Cases of local transmission have been reported in all countries except South Sudan.

Measures by governments in the region to contain the spread of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly, with frequent changes to border/entry restrictions or limitations on internal movement. New developments this week included the declaration on 8 April of a state of emergency in Ethiopia in response to COVID-19 as the number of cases continue to rise. Restrictions of movements between counties in Kenya was announced on 6 April as well as the extensions of the suspension of all commercial international flights for another 30 days. On 3 April, Burundi also extended the suspension of international flights until 28 April.