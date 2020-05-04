UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update (24-30 April 2020)

Operational Context

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region continues to evolve rapidly. As of 28 April, there were 3,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst UNHCR’s populations of concern so far, 4.7 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities are at risk. The need for preparedness remains urgent. Cases of local transmission have now been reported in all countries of the region. With more testing being carried out by Governments across the region, the number of cases continue to increase. Djibouti, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Sudan observed considerable increases this past week. Measures by governments in the region to contain the spread of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly, with frequent changes to border/entry restrictions or limitations on internal movement. In Kenya, the Government announced a ban on movement in and out of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps, as of 29 April, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. In Sudan, with the increase of confirmed cases over the past few days, an evening curfew has been imposed effective 29 April.