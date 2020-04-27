UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update (17-23 April 2020)

Operational Context

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region continues to evolve rapidly. As of 23 April, there were 2,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst UNHCR’s populations of concern so far, 4.7 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities are at risk. The need for preparedness remains urgent. Cases of local transmission have now been reported in all countries of the region. Significant increases of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been observed in Djibouti, Somalia and Tanzania. Measures by governments in the region to contain the spread of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly, with frequent changes to border/entry restrictions or limitations on internal movement. In Djibouti, with the increase of confirmed cases over the past few days, movement restrictions inside refugee villages have intensified. In Eritrea, the lockdown, which was expected to end on 22 April, has been extended until further notice. On 17 April, the Government of Rwanda announced the extension of the existing lockdown until 30 April and the wearing of masks in public is now a requirement.

Key Measures Taken

• Assessment of protection risks – including access to asylum, potential for increased sexual and gender-based violence, and loss of livelihoods – to inform adapted responses.

• Emphasis on access to water and soap for handwashing.

• Integration of COVID19 preparedness and response measure into UNHCR’s coordination leadership of the Protection, Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters in IDP operations.