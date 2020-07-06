UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update #14 (18 June - 1 July 2020)

Operational Context

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region continues to evolve.

While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst UNHCR’s populations of concern so far, 4.6 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities are at risk. The need for preparedness remains urgent as local transmission is ongoing and cases are still rising in all countries of the region. Governments have put in place various measures to contain the spread of the virus and are periodically announcing changes to movement and other restrictions.

As of 30 June, there were 33,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. Sudan, with over 9,000 cases, has the highest number in the region followed by Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia and South Sudan.

In Burundi, the President elect, Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn in on 18 June, two months ahead of the inauguration scheduled for 20 August, following the sudden death of former president Pierre Nkurunziza on 8 June. During his speech, the President urged people who had fled the country, including government critics, human rights activists and refugees, to return. In Djibouti, the Ministry of Health will deploy a team in July to proceed with the testing of 1,000 refugees, starting with persons with specific needs.