UNHCR East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region COVID-19 External Update #13 (11-17 June 2020)

Operational Context

The COVID-19 situation in the East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region continues to evolve. As of 16 June, there were 26,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all countries covered by UNHCR’s EHAGL Regional Bureau. Sudan alone accounts for 30% of the cases in the region. Eritrea and Uganda remain the two countries who have not reported a COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

While there has been no large-scale outbreak amongst UNHCR’s populations of concern so far, 4.6 million refugees and 8.1 million IDPs and their host communities are at risk. The need for preparedness remains urgent as local transmission is ongoing in all countries of the region. Measures by governments in the region to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue to evolve, and many restrictions will remain in place during this month.

In Rwanda, the number of confirmed cases continue to increase in the Rusizi District in Western Province bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The district is among two districts still under tight lockdown and the Ministry of Health is conducting door-to-door screening and testing. In Somalia, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the COVID-19-related suspension of domestic flights is to remain in place until 30 June, contrary to earlier reports that the restrictions would be eased next week. In Sudan, the closure of airports to internal and international flights was extended until 28 June but maintaining the previously applied exceptions (humanitarian aid, cargo).