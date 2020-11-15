UNFPA Sudan Update on Ethiopian Refugees and Cross-Border Situation #1, November 13, 2020

Situation Update

An ongoing state of emergency has been declared in the Tigray region in the North of Ethiopia after severe conflict erupted during the course of the last week, projecting as many as 200,000 Ethiopians to flee and seek support in the bordering regions of Sudan.

A total of 14458 people have already been recorded (as of 12th November) as new arrivals by the Commission for Refugees (COR) and UNHCR. 61% of the new arrivals crossed the border through Hamdayet and 39% through Lugdi in East Sudan. UNHCR and COR are yet to collect age and sex-disaggregated data to understand the population dynamics.

A Joint assessment conducted by UNHCR, OCHA, COOPI, and Plan International in the Hamdayet Transition Center on November 10 – 11, 2020 identified immediate humanitarian needs regarding Shelter/Non Food Items (NFI), Water/ Sanitation/ Hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition. Amongst the newly arrived, there were 139 pregnant women who took part in the nutrition assessment.

This assessment also found, that while Hamadayet has 2 health centres, between them only the government facility is able to provide obstetric services to pregnant women. Currently, the Hamdayet Transition Center is the first line of support for health, nutrition and EPI screenings (Expanded Programme on Immunization) activities.

No assessment has yet been completed on the specific protection needs linked to the safety of women, girls, boys and men, including gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response services; critical sexual and reproductive health (SRH) needs; and clinical management of rape. It is, however, clear that there is an immediate need for provision and assurance of basic protection needs and integrated lifesaving GBV and SRHR interventions.