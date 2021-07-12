UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #8, 12 July 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 31 May 2021, 52,548 Ethiopian refugees have fled their country as a result of ongoing conflict in the Ethiopian regions of Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz and are entering Sudan through Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile states.

While previous estimates had placed the number of arrivals at 70,319, figures have been revised based on verification exercises conducted by UNHCR in East Sudan in May.

UNFPA is currently operating in five refugee locations: Um Rakubah, Tunaydbah, Village 8, Hamdayet and Village 6

There are significant humanitarian concerns over the protracted nature of the displacement compounded by recent floods caused by the onset of the rainy season, clashes along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia, and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since November 2020, UNFPA has been partnering with UN agencies, national and international NGOs, state ministries of health and the Ministry of Social Welfare to prioritize the provision of the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) which focuses on prevention and response to HIV and STIs; prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) and responding to the needs of survivors; prevention of excessive maternal morbidity and mortality; and prevention of unintended pregnancies.

UNFPA estimates that among the arrivals around 13,137 are women of reproductive age (15-49 y/o); 1,191 women are currently pregnant and in need of access to essential sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services including basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care (B/CEmONC) services; and 396 births are expected in the coming 3 months. Furthermore, it is estimated that around 118 people may be living with HIV, 773 adults may seek treatment for STIs, and 263 survivors of sexual violence may seek medical care.