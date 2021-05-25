UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #7, 25 May 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 25 May 2021, approximately 70,319 Ethiopian refugees have fled their country as a result of ongoing conflict in the Ethiopian regions of Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz. They are entering Sudan through three states: Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile. 1 UNFPA is currently operating in five refugee camps and settlements: Um Rakubah, Tunaydbah, Village 8, Hamdayet and Village 6. There are significant humanitarian concerns over the protracted nature of the displacement, recent clashes along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and projected floods during the upcoming rainy season.

Since November 2020, UNFPA has been partnering with UN agencies, national and international NGOs, state ministries of health (SMoH) and the Ministry of Social Welfare (MoSW) to prioritize the provision of the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) 3 which focuses on prevention and response to HIV and STIs; prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) and responding to the needs of survivors; prevention of excessive maternal morbidity and mortality; and prevention of unintended pregnancies.

UNFPA estimates that 17,580 of the arrivals are women of reproductive age (15-49 y/o); 1,594 women are currently pregnant and in need of access to essential sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services including basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care (B/CEmONC) services; and 531 births are expected in the coming 3 months. Furthermore, it is estimated that around 158 people may be living with HIV, 1,034 adults may seek treatment for STIs, and 352 survivors of sexual violence may seek medical care in the coming month.