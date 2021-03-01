UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #6, March 01 2021

Highlights:

As a result of the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on 4 November 2020, Ethiopian civilians have fled to eastern Sudan through four border points - Hamdayet (Kassala State), Ludgi and Abderafi (Gedarif State), and Wad Almahi (Blue Nile State).

As of the 25th of February 61,307 individuals have been registered in Kassala, Gedarif and Blue Nile by UNHCR and Sudanese Commissioner of Refugees (COR) with daily arrivals since the 10th of November averaging at 608.

Over 50 percent of the arrivals have been relocated to two camps; Um Raquba (20,572) and Tunaydbah (18,204).

In addition to the influx of refugees from the Tigray region, since the end of November, Blue Nile State has also seen a steady increase in the number of refugees from Benishangul- Gumuz region of Western Ethiopia; reaching an estimated +4,400 and entering through several points including Yabacher, Menza and Dem Saad.

Across all refugee sites, acute respiratory infections, malaria and dysentery are among the most common diseases. To date, six COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed with one death in village 8.