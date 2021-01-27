UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #5, January 27 2021

Highlights:

Starting in early November 2020, the conflict in the Tigray region of Northern Ethiopia, has led to the flight of Ethiopian civilians to seek shelter in eastern Sudan through four border points -Hamdayet (Kassala State), Ludgi and Abderafi (Gedarif State), and Wad Almahi (Blue Nile State).

As of January 25th, 60,224 individuals were registered in Kassala, Gedarif and Blue Nile by UNHCR and COR with daily arrivals since the 10th of November averaging at 7821.

About 50% of the arrivals have been relocated to two camps Um Raquba (20,572) and 2 Tunaydbah (10,999).

2 Temporary clinics established in Hamdayet and village 8 & 1 WGSS established in Um Raquba with UNFPA support.

17,000 medical consultations & +5,000 SRH consultations supported so far in Hamdayet and Village 8.

+1,800 Psychological First Aid services provided & +3,000 refugees reached with SRH-GBV awareness in Hamdayet and Village 8.

7 Health facilities supported with inter-agency reproductive health (IARH) kits containing es-sential medicines, disposables and equipment.

+26,000 dignity kits have already been provided to humanitarian partners for East Sudan Refugee Response to support women and girls. Additional procurement of sanitary napkins is 3 also ongoing to support an estimated 16,000 women and girls for 6 months.

Procurement of 20,000 Male Dignity kit is ongoing.