UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #4, December 30, 2020

Updates and key figures:

As a result of crisis escalation in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, refugees have been arriving into Sudan since November 9, 2020.

The arrivals are entering through three locations along the Ethiopian borders: Hamdayet (Kassala State), Ludgi and Abderafi (Gedarif State) and Wad Al Mahi (Blue Nile State).

UNHCR and COR have registered over 54,411 Ethiopian refugees in Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile states.

As of 29 December 2020, 20,572 refugees relocated from Hamdayet and Abdrafi border crossings to Um raquaba refugee camp.

UNFPA Sudan estimates that amongst the refugees there are +13,500 Women of Reproductive Age, of which +1200 are pregnant, with +130 live births expected in the coming month.