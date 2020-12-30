Sudan + 1 more

UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #4, December 30, 2020

Updates and key figures:

  • As a result of crisis escalation in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, refugees have been arriving into Sudan since November 9, 2020.

  • The arrivals are entering through three locations along the Ethiopian borders: Hamdayet (Kassala State), Ludgi and Abderafi (Gedarif State) and Wad Al Mahi (Blue Nile State).

  • UNHCR and COR have registered over 54,411 Ethiopian refugees in Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile states.

  • As of 29 December 2020, 20,572 refugees relocated from Hamdayet and Abdrafi border crossings to Um raquaba refugee camp.

  • UNFPA Sudan estimates that amongst the refugees there are +13,500 Women of Reproductive Age, of which +1200 are pregnant, with +130 live births expected in the coming month.

  • An estimated +60 women may experience complications over the coming 3 months which require hospitalization and includes C-section, miscarriage or stillbirth and around 272 survivors may seel care for GBV.

