UNFPA Sudan Response to the Ethiopian Refugees Situation report #3, December 5, 2020

Latest Situation update

As of December 2nd, 46,412 Ethiopian refugees who fled their country as a result of ongoing clashes in the neighbouring Tigray region, have been registered by UNHCR and COR (the Government's Commissioner for Refugees) in Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile state.

The initial refugee planning figure is 50,000 but could increase to 100,000 over the next six months if instability in Ethiopia's Tigray region continues.

Over the past week, the number of refugees arriving has declined to an average of 500 daily at 4 locations along the Sudan - Ethiopia border: Hamdayet (Kassala), Ludgi and Abderafi (Gedaref) and Wad Al Mahi (Blue Nile). Almost half (45%) of all arrivals are under the age of 18, and 43% are women and 57% men.

Most refugees arrive with no personal belongings, such as clothing or basic items and are temporarily hosted in a transition centre where they are registered, provided with food, water and essential services and then transported to the Urn Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref.

On November 28th, close to 10,000 refugees had been relocated to Um Raquba

In Gedaref, refugees are also temporarily hosted in "Village 8" which has partial capacity in providing shelter and basic services. Based on a UNFPA assessment on the 25th of November, the refugees are currently residing in houses built by the Darn authority for evicted citizens and the village consists of around 800 houses with one/two rooms. Most of these houses are in need of rehabilitation.

COR/UNHCR are considering a new site for hosting refugees in Tonaitba, Mafaza, where UNFPA joined an inter-agency assessment with OCHA, UNHCR, WHO, WFP, UNICEF, IOM, Save The Children and ARC under the leadership of COR. The proposed location in Tonaitaba covers 1 sqkm of flat land supplied with water by a channel from the Blue Nile. The land belongs to the government although some parts are cultivated by the locals.

UNFPA Sudan is currently in the process of identifying more female counsellors and health workers and has already deployed a senior national GBV female specialist and are looking for the surge capacity for female security officers and experts fluent in Tigrinya language.