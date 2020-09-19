UNFPA Sudan Flood Update #2, 18 September 2020

Situation Update

Humanitarian partners continue to provide support in large parts of Sudan, after heavy rainfalls have caused flooding affecting more than 650,00 people in 17 out of 18 states.

Thousands of people are displaced, and more than 111,000 houses are destroyed. In addition, 179 public facilities including schools, health facilities and government offices, 359 shops and warehouses, along with 1,700 hectares of agricultural land, have been fully or partially destroyed. At least 5,500 livestock have been killed.

Approximately 43 per cent of all people affected in Khartoum, North Darfur, and Sennar states.

Supplies were pre-positioned to respond to the needs of 250,00 people, but the unprecedented flooding has surpassed the forecast and partners are running out of supplies to continue the response.