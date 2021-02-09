UNFPA Sudan Flash Update #3: Al Geneina West Darfur, February 09, 2021

Situation overview

The security situation in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur state is generally calm. However, the opening of the roads, the aid convoy and personnel start to arrive in Geneina town as of the 7th of February 2021. There continues to be sit-ins and sporadic protesting. As per to the fourth IOM update, a total number of 108,870 individuals (21,786 households) displaced across El Geneina and its surrounding villages1

The Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) for Sudan urges all humanitarian actors to remain mindful of their obligation to implement safe, dignified and people-centered approaches that do not expose beneficiaries to harm. The RC/HC also call the UN/HCT and members of the Sudan PSEA Network to provide strong leadership to ensure adequate SEA prevention and response measures are integrated in all humanitarian response including the existence and functionality of SEA measures, dissemination of key PSEA related messages and mandatory PSEA training for staff.

The main roads to and from Geneina town has been re-opened for the movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel as of February 07, 2021. The aid convoy sent to Geneina on the 7th of February has also arrived in Geneina. On 7th of February, OCHA organized a meeting today for humanitarian actors to meet with High Committee of the Sit-In and Secretary, of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Development, a member of the delegation from Khartoum and discussed on the humanitarian situation of the state, actions taken to open up the roads and the need to support displaced people outside of Geneina town. Government representative also renewed their commitment to provide clearance for UNHAS to resume its flight to Geneina as of Tuesday, the 9th of February to speed up of the humanitarian response.

To facilitate the response in Geneina town, humanitarian actors clustered the 72 gathering points into 15 clusters and mapped out the current capacity of partners in covering the clusters. Lack of SRH and PFA services have been identified and together with the health partners, emergency response plan was finalized.

UNFPA, along with GBV Sub sector partners, continue to participate in the ongoing Protection Rapid Assessment that covers the four biggest sites where 3,500 out of 11,000 households were included in the assessment. These four mixed sites account for around 35% of all people displaced in El Geneina.

Main concerns voiced by the population are the following: