UNFPA Sudan Flash Update #2: Al Geneina West Darfur, January 30, 2021

Situation Overview

The security situation in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur state has gradually deteriorated since the 15th of January 2021, after fighting erupted amongst the Arab and Massalit Tribes in El Geneina and have further expanded to Abuzar camps, Jabal areas as well as the surrounding areas. Reports indicate that many houses are totally burnt and thousands of IDPs have fled the Krinding camps and the surrounding villages to El Geneina. About 46,150 persons are displaced from Krinding 1, 2 and Sultan IDP camps and nearby villages, with camps extensively damaged/burnt. A significant number of people are furthermore missing/unaccounted for and hence casualty figures are expected to be higher.

On January 21st 2021, additional 40,000 individuals (8,000 HHs) having been displaced from different nearby Arab villages to El Salam and Um Shejira villages, Ag Geneina locality, which brings the total number of displaced people to 97,825 individuals (19,554 households) across El Geneina and its surrounding villages. As per the health cluster, as of 27th of January, the conflicts resulted in 226 injuries and 164 deaths and additional displacement of people is reported. At the moment, about 120,870 IDPs are sheltering in 63 schools and other public buildings dispersed across Ag Geneina town and surrounding areas.

As per the protection sector update, the heavy presence of security forces in Geneina resulted in the improvement of the situation in the town and led to partial re-opening of markets for a few days. However, protestors from Arab Tribesmen in El Geneina town closed the main road to the airport and reportedly, many parts of the highway between Zalingei and El Geneina are blocked by armed militia and cannot be used without armed escort. The security situation outside El Geneina, Mesteri of Beida locality deteriorated after five women were attacked and assaulted. Two were seriously injured. Joint forces stationed in the area clashed with armed militia to successfully rescue the women. Residents fear an imminent attack and are concerned that security forces in Mesteri are not sufficient enough to prevent possible attack.