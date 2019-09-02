UNDP and UNAMID create pool of police trainers to manage public security in line with human rights and humanitarian principles

“I learnt how to respond to public disorder without the use of lethal force. I also learnt new anti-riot platoon formations. I am now in a better position to deliver trainings on public order management to my colleagues”, says Warrant Officer Mubarak Baher Jamal, from the Sudan Police Force in Darfur who was one of the participants of the 10-day Training of Trainers (ToT programme that provided GoS police officers with specialized tools and competencies to effectively use policing measures with respect to freedom of assembly, human rights and humanitarian principles. The training programme taught him something very significant in the current context of Sudan, “the importance of responding to public crowds without resorting to violence”, he said.

Through a series of Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes held between January to June 2019, 615 GoS police officers in Darfur have been trained in eight specialized areas of policing: human rights and humanitarian law, crisis management, public order management, criminal investigation, crime scene management, protection of civilians, family and child protection and community policing.

The TOT programmes have been implemented in response to the aspirations of the people of Darfur for peace by UNDP and UNAMID who joined their efforts under the State Liaison Functions (SLF) project to implement a sustainable environment for protecting civilians and local communities across Darfur. This is mainly ensured through addressing insecurity as well as impunity which are among the root causes of instability in Darfur.

The capacity building programme is an opportunity to create appropriate conditions for the return of IDPs and prevent new conflicts and violence. The pool of 615 GoS Police Officers representing the police champions of Darfur should perform their responsibilities with guarantee of human rights. Supporting this transition towards sustainable development is crucial for Darfur to support stabilization and peace in Sudan.

Thanks to a strong cooperation with Sudan Police Force (SPF), an ambitious capacity building programme for Government of Sudan (GoS) police officers was designed for a period of 6 months (January-June 2019). The programme has strengthened the professional capacity of the police to uphold the rule of law in light of the planned withdrawal of UNAMID in Darfur. This is particularly important in areas with large internally displaced persons (IDPs) or in areas prone to conflict. Reflecting on the benefits gained from the Family and Child Protection ToT course, Isra’a Mahmoud Adam, a media officer at SPA, appreciated the knowledge she gained from the course in how to handle cases of sexual violence. “My knowledge on how to investigate Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) matters has been increased. I have learnt how to provide support to victims of SGBV in the execution of my duties. The topic that interested me the most was the one about providing psychological support to victims of SBGV. I hope to share my knowledge and experience gained with not only my colleagues but other members of the community who may need such support”, she said.

Technical training in areas like criminal investigation also yielded benefits to the trainees. Staff Sergeant Yousef Hameda said that the training he received on Crime Scene Investigation taught him “how to collect and preserve evidence in a more professional manner”. Suad Adam – Supervisor of the police participants, and also the Coordination and Liaison Officer at SPF in North Darfur, said that the feedback she received from her subordinates on the program was “very positive”. She emphasized the relevance of the ToT courses saying they “resonate with what is presently happening on the ground”.

According to other police officers who attended the capacity building programme, the benefits they received in terms of bolstering their knowledge of human rights have been tremendous. They also said the programme gave them the ability to impart the knowledge they gained to their peers in the police force. “This course has enhanced my understanding of internationally accepted Human Rights principles. It has also shaped my understanding of how to respond and report Human Rights abuses and violations in IDPs camps,” said Sargant Sa’deah Yousef Abdullah, a female Social Service Provider at SPF. “I hope to share the knowledge I acquired in the training with my colleagues”, she added.

The capacity building programme is an opportunity to create appropriate conditions for the return of IDPs and prevent new conflicts and violence. The pool of 615 GoS Police Officers representing the police champions of Darfur should perform their responsibilities with guarantee of human rights. Supporting this transition towards sustainable development is crucial for Darfur to support stabilization and peace in Sudan.