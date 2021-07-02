UNDP and KOICA join hands to empower young entrepreneurs in Darfur

Last week, the United Nations Development Programme in Sudan signed a Grant Arrangement with H.E. Mr. Lee Sangjeong, Ambassador of South Korea to Sudan. The grant supports ongoing activities under the Youth Volunteers Supporting Peace and Recovery in Darfur project.

The three-year initiative will see more than 100,000 people benefit, primarily through activities led by a network of youth, trained and deployed to lead peacebuilding and economic recovery initiatives in conflict-affected communities.

Both parties noted the importance of supporting Darfur to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, and making joint efforts to improve the economic situation.