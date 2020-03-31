Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2517 (2020), Security Council Maintains Force Levels of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

SC/14152

On 30 March 2020, the Security Council decided unanimously that the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) will maintain its current troop and police ceilings until 31 May 2020.

By terms of resolution 2517 (2020), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council further decided that the mission will maintain all team sites for mandate implementation during this period.

Expressing its intent to decide courses of action regarding the responsible drawdown and exit of UNAMID by 31 May 2020, the Council also expressed its intention to adopt a new resolution at the same time to establish a follow-on presence.

The 15-member Council adopted the text through a written procedure under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was announced during a videoconference meeting of Council members by the representative of China, its President for March.

Previously, the Council decided to extend UNAMID’s mandate for one year on 31 October 2019 through resolution 2495 (2019), deciding also on that date that the mission would maintain its current troop and police levels until 31 March 2020 (see Press Release SC/14007).

For information media. Not an official record.