UNAMID supports establishment of Women’s Protection Networks for IDPs in South Darfur

UNAMID Gender Advisory Unit (GAU), in collaboration with the South Darfur State Ministry for Social Affairs (MoSA) recently concluded a two-day workshop to establish Women’s Protection Networks for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the state.

About 60 women, comprising 51 from IDP camps and nine from Nyala town, participated in the event aimed at establishing a platform for women to familiarize with the procedures to seek physical, legal, health and psychosocial support in the event of violations at the IDP camps.

Five networks were established for Sekele, Khor Abeche, Kass, Direij, Otash, Elsireif and Mossei IDP camps, while participants were encouraged to create sub-networks within the camps to facilitate the exchange and flow of information. The women were also briefed international treaties and conventions that protect them from sexual and gender-based violence (S/GBV) and human rights abuses, as well as the networks’ terms of reference and entities to approach when assistance was required.

Mrs. Massara Musa, Director of the Child and Family Unit in the MoSA, explained that the workshop focused on IDP camps where S/GBV was more prevalent. She urged network members to immediately report any S/GBV cases that occurred in their camps to the relevant authorities.

“These IDP Women’s Protection Networks connect all entities that work on combating S/GBV, including MoSA, civil society organizations, police and the Child and Family Unit,” she said.

UNAMID GAU representative, Dr. Dhahawi Garri, emphasized the importance of familiarizing with UNAMID’s mandate regarding the protection of civilians as well as the referral pathways and steps that S/GBV survivors should follow when seeking support. She further encouraged participants to seek legal redress and health support services if they incurred such violations.

On her part, Mrs. Hanadi Albdulhalim, UNFPA Gender Unit representative, briefed the participants on the support offered to S/GBV survivors in coordination with other partners, including UNAMID, MoSA, Police and the Child and Family Unit.