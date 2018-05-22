22 May 2018

UNAMID supports establishment of Women’s Protection Networks for IDPs in South Darfur

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

UNAMID Gender Advisory Unit (GAU), in collaboration with the South Darfur State Ministry for Social Affairs (MoSA) recently concluded a two-day workshop to establish Women’s Protection Networks for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the state.

About 60 women, comprising 51 from IDP camps and nine from Nyala town, participated in the event aimed at establishing a platform for women to familiarize with the procedures to seek physical, legal, health and psychosocial support in the event of violations at the IDP camps.

Five networks were established for Sekele, Khor Abeche, Kass, Direij, Otash, Elsireif and Mossei IDP camps, while participants were encouraged to create sub-networks within the camps to facilitate the exchange and flow of information. The women were also briefed international treaties and conventions that protect them from sexual and gender-based violence (S/GBV) and human rights abuses, as well as the networks’ terms of reference and entities to approach when assistance was required.

Mrs. Massara Musa, Director of the Child and Family Unit in the MoSA, explained that the workshop focused on IDP camps where S/GBV was more prevalent. She urged network members to immediately report any S/GBV cases that occurred in their camps to the relevant authorities.

“These IDP Women’s Protection Networks connect all entities that work on combating S/GBV, including MoSA, civil society organizations, police and the Child and Family Unit,” she said.

UNAMID GAU representative, Dr. Dhahawi Garri, emphasized the importance of familiarizing with UNAMID’s mandate regarding the protection of civilians as well as the referral pathways and steps that S/GBV survivors should follow when seeking support. She further encouraged participants to seek legal redress and health support services if they incurred such violations.

On her part, Mrs. Hanadi Albdulhalim, UNFPA Gender Unit representative, briefed the participants on the support offered to S/GBV survivors in coordination with other partners, including UNAMID, MoSA, Police and the Child and Family Unit.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.