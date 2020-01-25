25 Jan 2020

UNAMID provides logistical support to consultative conferences on Sudan peace process

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
© Photo by Amin Ismail, UNAMID
© Photo by Amin Ismail, UNAMID

In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2495 (2019), which mandated UNAMID to support the peace process, the Mission is providing logistical support to the Peace Commission, Transitional

Government of Sudan, and Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) Darfur Track members to enable them to travel to different Darfur states to organize two major consultative conferences for IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons), native administration and civil society to facilitate their participation in peace talks currently underway in Juba, South Sudan.

The two conferences will be held in El Fasher, north Darfur before the end of January 2020 after conclusion of consultations with various stakeholders by the Joint Field Committee (JFC) comprising the National Peace Commission, the Transitional Government of Sudan and the SRF Darfur Tracks.

Mr. Mustafa Daoud, Head of the Sudan Revolutionary Front Darfur Track team commended UNAMID for its cooperation and role in providing logistical support to the JFC. “UNAMID support enabled us to visit all IDPs camps in Darfur and conduct consultations with their leaders to engage the IDPs in the peace talks, currently underway in Juba, South Sudan”, said Mustafa.

Mr. Daoud emphasized that the selection of the IDPs representatives will be conducted in a transparent manner by the IDPs themselves with the JFC having a supervisory role in the process. “I urge the IDPs to take the opportunity to reflect their views and issues during the peace talks”, added Adam.

Ms. Najat Suliman, a member of the JFC, representing the Sudan Revolutionary Front Darfur Track highlighted the important role women can play in the peace talks and commended the positive representation of women by 50 percent and the participation of disabled persons, youth and elderly persons in the two conferences. “the women participation will help in resolving the root cause of the Darfur conflict”, She said.

Two hundred participants from IDPs (men and women) will participate in the IDPs consultation conference and they will in turn, nominate 50 representatives (25 men and 25 women) to represent them in the peace talks in Juba. An additional 200 participants will also participate in the native administration and civil society stakeholder’s consultation conference, including farmers and herders and they would nominate 50 representatives (25 Native Administration and 25 society stakeholders) to participate in peace talks, currently underway in Juba, South Sudan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.