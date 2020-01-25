UNAMID provides logistical support to consultative conferences on Sudan peace process

In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2495 (2019), which mandated UNAMID to support the peace process, the Mission is providing logistical support to the Peace Commission, Transitional

Government of Sudan, and Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) Darfur Track members to enable them to travel to different Darfur states to organize two major consultative conferences for IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons), native administration and civil society to facilitate their participation in peace talks currently underway in Juba, South Sudan.

The two conferences will be held in El Fasher, north Darfur before the end of January 2020 after conclusion of consultations with various stakeholders by the Joint Field Committee (JFC) comprising the National Peace Commission, the Transitional Government of Sudan and the SRF Darfur Tracks.

Mr. Mustafa Daoud, Head of the Sudan Revolutionary Front Darfur Track team commended UNAMID for its cooperation and role in providing logistical support to the JFC. “UNAMID support enabled us to visit all IDPs camps in Darfur and conduct consultations with their leaders to engage the IDPs in the peace talks, currently underway in Juba, South Sudan”, said Mustafa.

Mr. Daoud emphasized that the selection of the IDPs representatives will be conducted in a transparent manner by the IDPs themselves with the JFC having a supervisory role in the process. “I urge the IDPs to take the opportunity to reflect their views and issues during the peace talks”, added Adam.

Ms. Najat Suliman, a member of the JFC, representing the Sudan Revolutionary Front Darfur Track highlighted the important role women can play in the peace talks and commended the positive representation of women by 50 percent and the participation of disabled persons, youth and elderly persons in the two conferences. “the women participation will help in resolving the root cause of the Darfur conflict”, She said.

Two hundred participants from IDPs (men and women) will participate in the IDPs consultation conference and they will in turn, nominate 50 representatives (25 men and 25 women) to represent them in the peace talks in Juba. An additional 200 participants will also participate in the native administration and civil society stakeholder’s consultation conference, including farmers and herders and they would nominate 50 representatives (25 Native Administration and 25 society stakeholders) to participate in peace talks, currently underway in Juba, South Sudan.