UNAMID Peacekeepers support IDPs at Gathering Sites in central Darfur

In fulfilment of its protection of civilians mandate, UNAMID peacekeepers on 11 June, visited a Gathering Site for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) in Sabanga, located 12 km north-east of the Mission’s Golo Temporary Operating Base, central Darfur, to assess the condition of the newly resettled IDPs at the Site and assess the general security situation in the area.

During the visit, the peacekeepers interacted with the Sheikh (Community leader) of the IDPs, Adam Abdullatif, who informed the peacekeepers about the recent arrival of additional IDPs who reportedly fled their homes in Armo, Faredelo, Tergy, Karkura, Aronla and Dongola villages in Daya Area, central Darfur, as a result of armed clashes that occurred on 1 June between Government of Sudan forces and armed movements. These clashes resulted in the displacement of an additional 400 families who made their way to the Sabanga Gathering Site, bringing the total number of families in the Gathering Site to 800 families, according Sheik Abdullatif.

During the visit to the Gathering Site, UNAMID peacekeepers, observed the urgent need for food, clean water, sanitation, health services and shelter, especially for the newly arrived IDPs and communicated these requirements to concerned humanitarian agencies in the area, for immediate action.

Prior to undertaking above-mentioned visit to Sabanga Gathering Site, UNAMID peacekeepers from the Chinese Engineering Contingent, on 21 May travelled to Turrangew IDPs Gathering Site, also in central Darfur, and erected seven heavy duty tents at the site to address urgent shelter needs of the newly displaced persons in the area, a move appreciated by the IDPs community. The peacekeepers also alerted their humanitarian counterparts on the socio-economic needs in this area.