UNAMID JSR welcomes progress in Sudanese peace talks

Juba, 31 August 2020 – The Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, today attended the initialing of a peace agreement between the transitional Government of Sudan, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Liberation Movement–Minni Minnawi (SLM/MM), in Juba, South Sudan.

The Head of UNAMID Conveyed the greetings of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki to the parties who initialed the agreement. “I would like to congratulate Sudanese people on this significant step and commend in particular the signatory parties for their determination, courage and commitment to lasting peace in Sudan,” Mr. Mamabolo said.

“We hope that this agreement is perceived as the start of a process that includes all in a positive move towards peace, justice and national unity. This includes the full realization of the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all the people of Sudan, including Darfuris,” he stated. He also applauded the South Sudanese Mediation for facilitating the negotiation process amidst challenges.

Mr. Mamabolo hoped that those who remain outside will soon join the peace process to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people and the objectives of the December 2018 Revolution. “To that end, the United Nations and the African Union remain committed to supporting this process to the very last day of UNAMID’s mandate,” Mr. Mamabolo concluded.