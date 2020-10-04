UNAMID JSR congratulates the Sudanese parties on the formal signing of the peace agreement

Juba, 03 October 2020 – The Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, today attended the formal signing of the peace agreement between the transitional Government of Sudan, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), the Sudan Liberation Movement–Minni Minnawi (SLM/MM) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of Malik Agar in Juba, South Sudan.

On this occasion, Mr. Mamabolo echoed the key message expressed in the UN Secretary General’s remarks to the signing ceremony, in which Mr. António Guterres welcomed the peace agreement as a historic milestone for the people of Sudan on the road of achieving peace and sustainable development.

“In his message, the Secretary General also commended the signatories and the South Sudanese mediation on their perseverance despite the difficulties paused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and called on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North Abdelaziz Al-Hilu to fully engage in negotiations — embracing the opportunity presented by the recent signing of the agreement on principles alongside Prime Minister Hamdok in Addis Ababa” JSR Mamabolo said to the media.

“Mr. Guterres also called on the Sudan Liberation Army Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to immediately join the peace process,” Mr. Mamabolo added.

JSR Mamabolo reiterated UNAMID’s commitment to fulfilling the Secretary General’s wish of supporting Sudan’s historic journey towards peace.